Truist Financial Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $29.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 106.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vericel by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

