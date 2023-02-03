Truist Financial Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $29.00

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCELGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vericel Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Vericel has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 106.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vericel by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.