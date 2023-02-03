Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,034.44.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average is $178.17. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 77.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after acquiring an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 61.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

