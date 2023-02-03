Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,034.44.
Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average is $178.17. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.