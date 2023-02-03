The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,699,999.50 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CG stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

