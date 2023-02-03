Insider Buying: Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,133,333 Shares of Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JSPR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

