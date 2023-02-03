Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells $5,641,949.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $232.87 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $234.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

