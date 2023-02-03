Shuxiang Zhang Buys 10,000,000 Shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Shuxiang Zhang purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,800,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TD Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.31. TD Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Get TD alerts:

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter. TD had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

TD Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.