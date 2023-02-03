Shuxiang Zhang Buys 10,000,000 Shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Shuxiang Zhang purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,800,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TD Stock Up 9.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.31. TD Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.
TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter. TD had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD
TD Company Profile
TD Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers.
