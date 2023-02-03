Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CFO Sells $7,130,909.76 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.