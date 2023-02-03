Wedbush Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

First Foundation Stock Performance

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Insider Activity

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 39.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 309,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,279,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.