Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lifted to Overweight at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

WMB stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.