Wedbush Weighs in on Immunic, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Immunic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Immunic stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Immunic has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Joerg Neermann purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $43,320. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

