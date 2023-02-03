FY2024 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.