Raymond James Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $2,708,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

