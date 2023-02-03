Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $18.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $34.93.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

