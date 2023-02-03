Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $18.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
