Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price at $15.64

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,633 shares in the company, valued at $70,612,706.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,093,800. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.