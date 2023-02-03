Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

