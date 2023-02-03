Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $78.37 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 104,496 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

