KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.61.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $414.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

