KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.61.
KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
KLA Price Performance
KLA stock opened at $414.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
See Also
