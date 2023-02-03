Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $38.53

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.94.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 93.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

