Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several analysts recently commented on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $58.59.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,771,489.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,457.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,771,489.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,457.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,923 shares of company stock worth $11,605,322 over the last 90 days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.