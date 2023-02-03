Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$486.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.69. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

