Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.29.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

