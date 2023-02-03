Telsey Advisory Group Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Capri Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Capri by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Capri by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

