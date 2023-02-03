Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.
SIG Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.88 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £446.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67.
About SIG
See Also
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.