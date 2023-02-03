Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

SIG Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 37.80 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.88 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £446.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67.

Get SIG alerts:

About SIG

(Get Rating)

See Also

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.