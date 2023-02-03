West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.36%.
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
