West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

About West Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

