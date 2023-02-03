Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 195 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.58% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

VOD stock opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.52. The company has a market capitalization of £25.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,580.67. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

