WPP (LON:WPP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 1,200 ($14.82) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 1,158 ($14.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.30) to GBX 864 ($10.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.93) to GBX 1,210 ($14.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,110.29 ($13.71).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,016.50 ($12.55) on Tuesday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 713 ($8.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.51.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

