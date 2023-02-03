Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $109.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WWD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Woodward Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 161,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

