Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.58) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 305.83 ($3.78).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.41) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -17.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

