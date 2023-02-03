Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.68).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,117.30 ($50.85) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.48). The firm has a market cap of £104.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2,100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,155.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,033.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

