Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.76) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) price target on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 2,900 ($35.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.52) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.43) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.68).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,370.50 ($29.28) on Tuesday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,353.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,302.19. The stock has a market cap of £165.99 billion and a PE ratio of 499.47.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.