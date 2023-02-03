Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.2 %
XELB stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.
