Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,510 ($43.35) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,717.14 ($45.91).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,120 ($38.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,059.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,774.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,635.53. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.08).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.