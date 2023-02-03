Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of XENE opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,287,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,913,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,090,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

