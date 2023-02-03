Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNT. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.75).

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYNT opened at GBX 160.60 ($1.98) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 360.40 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £750.54 million and a PE ratio of 810.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.04.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

