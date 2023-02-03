Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of BEN opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

