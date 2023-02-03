Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.55.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.0 %
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.
Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 76,985 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.