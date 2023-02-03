Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.55.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 76,985 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.