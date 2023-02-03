Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $240.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $228.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $244.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
