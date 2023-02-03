StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

IHT opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

