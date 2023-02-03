StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
IHT opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.34.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
