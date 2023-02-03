The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.