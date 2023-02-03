Head to Head Survey: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 23.85% 17.75% 17.75% Ovintiv 29.27% 53.16% 20.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Permianville Royalty Trust and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 3 13 0 2.81

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $70.26, indicating a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $4.20 million 23.10 $3.12 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.33 $1.42 billion N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders. The company was founded in May 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

