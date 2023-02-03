Brokerages Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Price Target at $24.00

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,776.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Artivion Trading Up 7.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,219,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. Artivion has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Artivion had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

