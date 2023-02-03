Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) & McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining -54.03% -16.34% -11.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining $136.50 million 2.27 -$56.71 million ($1.37) -4.76

This table compares Austin Gold and McEwen Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Austin Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Austin Gold and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Austin Gold currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 395.28%. McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. Given Austin Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than McEwen Mining.

Summary

Austin Gold beats McEwen Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

