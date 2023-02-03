Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.32.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $282.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $226.11. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $282.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

