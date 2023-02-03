Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,303,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 352,489 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

