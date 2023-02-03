Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at $994,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 13.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 36.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 56.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

NYSE SAH opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

