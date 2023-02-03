Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.