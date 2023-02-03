ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.87 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.