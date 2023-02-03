FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Issued By Raymond James

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MERC. StockNews.com downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $852.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $590,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $388,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

