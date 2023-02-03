Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $53.45

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

