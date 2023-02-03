Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT at $8.17

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after acquiring an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 103,139 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 144.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversey by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 628,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 547,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Diversey has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.03 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

